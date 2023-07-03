NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Given New $450.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) had its price target increased by Piper Sandler from $440.00 to $450.00 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on NVDA. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. Barclays boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $275.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet upgraded NVIDIA from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, March 20th. Craig Hallum upgraded NVIDIA from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $275.00 to $440.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $392.70.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $423.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $351.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $263.89. NVIDIA has a 52 week low of $108.13 and a 52 week high of $439.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 220.32, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.17. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 18.52%. The company had revenue of $7.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.04%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.33%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In other news, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total transaction of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,019,296.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,124 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.51, for a total value of $2,489,467.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 538,745 shares in the company, valued at $219,005,229.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 283 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $424.53, for a total value of $120,141.99. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,296.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 368,271 shares of company stock worth $147,115,953 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Nikulski Financial Inc. now owns 2,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $743,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,103 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the first quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 11,710 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.4% in the first quarter. Centurion Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,859 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 5,219 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

