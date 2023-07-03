NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Up 56.3% in June

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

NWS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.00.

Get NWS alerts:

About NWS

(Free Report)

Recommended Stories

NWS Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, primarily invests in, develops, and/or operates toll roads in Hong Kong, Mainland China, and internationally. The company offers general trading and contracting, construction management, and civil engineering and foundation works services; wealth management and financial planning products and services; and diversified insurance products and services to individuals and institutions, including life insurance, medical insurance, critical illness insurance, personal accident insurance, saving insurance plan, annuity, and investment-linked assurance schemes.

Receive News & Ratings for NWS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NWS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.