NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF) Short Interest Up 56.3% in June

NWS Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:NWSZF – Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500,000 shares, a growth of 56.3% from the May 31st total of 320,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
NWS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS NWSZF remained flat at $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.90 and its 200 day moving average is $0.89. NWS has a 1 year low of $0.77 and a 1 year high of $1.00.
About NWS
