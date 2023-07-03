NXM (NXM) Achieves Market Cap of $376.09 Million

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Over the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on exchanges. NXM has a market cap of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get NXM alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00017369 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.29 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00014312 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31,094.50 or 0.99991514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002105 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NXM is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

Buying and Selling NXM

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.