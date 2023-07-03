Oasis Network (ROSE) Trading 3.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 2nd. Oasis Network has a market capitalization of $296.89 million and approximately $11.14 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for about $0.0519 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05078596 USD and is up 2.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,088,371.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

