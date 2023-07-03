Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 77 Shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 1.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $838,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 80,449,523 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $11,571,860,000 after buying an additional 1,103,556 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Salesforce by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,825,733 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $6,447,733,000 after buying an additional 585,881 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,003,836 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,519,719,000 after purchasing an additional 149,012 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,416,910 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,304,561,000 after purchasing an additional 450,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Salesforce by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,875,409 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,839,741,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,446 shares in the last quarter. 81.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Sundeep G. Reddy sold 164 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $196.33, for a total value of $32,198.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $369,885.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.14, for a total transaction of $104,570,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,671,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,486,700,306.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 771,961 shares of company stock worth $161,808,116. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Salesforce stock opened at $211.30 on Monday. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1 year low of $126.34 and a 1 year high of $225.00. The firm has a market cap of $205.81 billion, a PE ratio of 555.96, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $181.38.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.08. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.18% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CRM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $230.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $190.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $220.97.

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

