Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Has $429,000 Stock Holdings in Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Enovix Co. (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) by 23.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,792 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,428 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Enovix were worth $429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enovix by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,160,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,621,000 after buying an additional 1,038,778 shares during the last quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enovix by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,461,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,058,000 after acquiring an additional 732,485 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enovix by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,068,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,738,000 after acquiring an additional 78,042 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Enovix by 4.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,014,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,944,000 after acquiring an additional 79,435 shares during the period. Finally, Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its position in Enovix by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,908,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,746,000 after acquiring an additional 179,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Enovix in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $64.00 to $67.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Enovix from $16.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Enovix in a report on Friday, March 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

Enovix Trading Down 0.6 %

In related news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 4,528 shares of Enovix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $68,010.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 195,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,934,442.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Rajendra K. Talluri bought 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,010,000 shares in the company, valued at $20,301,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ENVX opened at $17.93 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $11.34. Enovix Co. has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $26.30. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.36.

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by ($0.13). Enovix had a negative net margin of 2,698.57% and a negative return on equity of 43.30%. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.05 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Enovix Co. will post -1.23 EPS for the current year.

Enovix Profile

(Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

