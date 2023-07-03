Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,339 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 34,021 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,339 shares during the quarter. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $655,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. acquired a new stake in AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 54.09% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.1 %

NYSE:T opened at $15.97 on Monday. AT&T Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.46 and a 12-month high of $21.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $114.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.09.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 15.47% and a negative net margin of 7.52%. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 7th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.95%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is presently -87.40%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

T has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC dropped their price target on AT&T from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, June 5th. Moffett Nathanson raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. TD Cowen lowered their target price on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on AT&T from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on AT&T in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.38.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

