Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 3,647 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Free Report) by 11.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,647 shares during the period. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $1,333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 62.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,435,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323,892 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,540,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,176,000 after purchasing an additional 15,724 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,509,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,645,000 after purchasing an additional 154,148 shares in the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 1,064,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,781,000 after purchasing an additional 8,611 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 1,055.3% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 811,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,057,000 after purchasing an additional 740,832 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSY stock opened at $49.63 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $49.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.23 and a fifty-two week high of $49.82.

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

