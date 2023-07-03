Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 843 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 0.9% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $4,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fusion Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ by 3.4% in the first quarter. Fusion Family Wealth LLC now owns 159,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,277,000 after buying an additional 5,279 shares in the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,602,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 10.7% during the first quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 27,104 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,699,000 after acquiring an additional 2,626 shares in the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 1.6% during the first quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 22,772 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,308,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ by 3.6% during the first quarter. Arcadia Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $777,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. 42.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $370.01 on Monday. Invesco QQQ has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $372.85. The company has a 50-day moving average of $345.55 and a 200 day moving average of $323.77.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.504 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

