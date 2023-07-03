Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 19.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,792 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the period. Vanguard Growth ETF makes up 3.4% of Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $14,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LifePro Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.7% in the first quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 1,135 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. City State Bank now owns 5,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Truefg LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 5,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,128,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the period. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Latitude Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC now owns 1,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of VUG stock opened at $282.96 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $92.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $264.09 and a 200-day moving average of $243.95. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $203.64 and a 1-year high of $283.65.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.