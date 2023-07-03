On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.94.

Several research firms have recently commented on ONON. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on ON from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Bank of America raised their price target on ON from $16.50 to $19.30 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Wedbush upgraded ON from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on ON from $26.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, 51job reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of ON in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 1.2% during the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 26,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $807,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of ON by 32.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ON by 75.3% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. increased its position in shares of ON by 3.0% during the third quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after purchasing an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vista Capital Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of ON by 8.0% during the first quarter. Vista Capital Partners Inc. now owns 13,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 17.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ON stock opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.79, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.17. ON has a fifty-two week low of $15.44 and a fifty-two week high of $34.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.22 and a 200 day moving average of $25.60.

ON (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.07. ON had a return on equity of 8.78% and a net margin of 6.13%. The business had revenue of $420.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $381.62 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 78.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that ON will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

On Holding AG develops and distributes sports products worldwide. It offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories. The company offers its products through independent retailers and distributors, online, and stores. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

