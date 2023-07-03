OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.40 to $0.45 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th.

OncoCyte Stock Up 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:OCX opened at $0.23 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.22 and its 200-day moving average is $0.25. OncoCyte has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $1.10.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

OncoCyte ( NASDAQ:OCX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.08. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 34.08% and a negative net margin of 787.97%. The company had revenue of $0.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million. On average, analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Pura Vida Investments, Llc acquired 663,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.30 per share, for a total transaction of $198,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,090,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,427,060.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 6.65% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On OncoCyte

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,986,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,940,000 after purchasing an additional 90,534 shares during the last quarter. DCF Advisers LLC increased its holdings in OncoCyte by 107.0% in the first quarter. DCF Advisers LLC now owns 25,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in OncoCyte by 5.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 460,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,000 after purchasing an additional 24,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in OncoCyte by 58.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 108,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.93% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, research, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

Further Reading

