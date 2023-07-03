Oppenheimer Boosts Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) Price Target to $25.00

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Oppenheimer from $22.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

AVDL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.50 to $16.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. HC Wainwright increased their price target on Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $14.00 to $17.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Lifesci Capital restated an outperform rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $14.81.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 11.1 %

Shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $16.48 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.27. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $2.37 and a fifty-two week high of $16.52. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 1.43.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVDL Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.11). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will post -1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, Director Linda Palczuk purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $14.76 per share, with a total value of $36,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 52,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately $773,424. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. Samsara BioCapital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 113.7% in the 1st quarter. Samsara BioCapital LLC now owns 1,409,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 750,000 shares during the period. Perceptive Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $5,404,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 553.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 692,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 586,247 shares in the last quarter. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter valued at $4,580,000. Finally, Polar Capital Holdings Plc raised its stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 14.5% in the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 3,199,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,850,000 after buying an additional 404,479 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.16% of the company’s stock.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

