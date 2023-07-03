Orbler (ORBR) Self Reported Market Cap Hits $137.03 Million

Orbler (ORBR) traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on July 3rd. Orbler has a market capitalization of $137.03 million and approximately $185,151.61 worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can now be bought for approximately $0.67 or 0.00002148 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbler has traded 26.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001161 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 18.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 65.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Orbler Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. Orbler’s official website is orbler.io. Orbler’s official message board is medium.com/@orbler.

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.

ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

Orbler Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbler directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orbler should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orbler using one of the exchanges listed above.

