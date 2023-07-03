Orchid Market Capitalization Tops $53.54 Million (OXT)

Orchid (OXT) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. Orchid has a total market cap of $53.54 million and $2.31 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0556 or 0.00000179 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00004626 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.32 or 0.00017136 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.33 or 0.00020386 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000084 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.44 or 0.00014309 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31,026.66 or 0.99912671 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0231 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OXT is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.05227671 USD and is up 1.79 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,021,852.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

