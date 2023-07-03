Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the medical device company’s stock.

OFIX stock opened at $18.06 on Friday. Orthofix Medical has a 1 year low of $13.76 and a 1 year high of $26.35. The company has a market cap of $659.91 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day moving average of $19.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical device company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $175.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $168.80 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical will post -1.94 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $82,973.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 146,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,779,833. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 3,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $73,644.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 142,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,706,189. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Orthofix Medical during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthofix Medical by 433.4% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,947 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 87.1% in the 1st quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,879 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 2,120.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,776 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Orthofix Medical by 272.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,764 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 4,216 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Orthofix Medical Inc operates spine and orthopedics company in the United States, Italy, Germany, France, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. It operates through Global Spine and Global Orthopedics segments. The Global Spine segment comprises the bone growth therapies products, which manufactures and distributes bone growth stimulator devices for enhance of bone fusion including adjunctive and noninvasive treatment of cervical and lumbar spine as well as a therapeutic treatment for non-spine; the spinal implants products designs, develops, and markets a portfolio of motion preservation and fixation implant products, which are used in surgical procedures of the spine; and the biological products, such as regenerative products and tissue forms which allow physicians to treat a variety of spinal and orthopedic conditions.

