Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in June

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.4 days.
Otsuka Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKF remained flat at $36.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $39.85.
About Otsuka
