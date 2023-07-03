Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF) Short Interest Up 64.1% in June

Otsuka Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OTSKF – Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 217,100 shares, an increase of 64.1% from the May 31st total of 132,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 197.4 days.

Otsuka Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OTSKF remained flat at $36.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $35.88 and its 200 day moving average is $33.06. Otsuka has a 1 year low of $29.57 and a 1 year high of $39.85.

Get Otsuka alerts:

About Otsuka

(Free Report)

See Also

Otsuka Holdings Co, Ltd. engages in pharmaceuticals, nutraceuticals, consumer products, and other businesses worldwide. The company develops pharmaceutical products in the fields of psychiatry, neurology, oncology, cardiovascular and renal system, digestive system, ophthalmology, diagnostics, and intravenous solutions, as well as medical devices businesses.

Receive News & Ratings for Otsuka Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otsuka and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.