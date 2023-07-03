Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV) PT Lowered to $60.00

Ovintiv (NYSE:OVV – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from $61.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. CIBC decreased their price target on Ovintiv from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Ovintiv from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Ovintiv from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $51.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ovintiv from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $57.11.

Ovintiv Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OVV opened at $38.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.23, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.53. Ovintiv has a 52-week low of $32.07 and a 52-week high of $59.10.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ovintiv ( NYSE:OVV Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Ovintiv had a return on equity of 23.98% and a net margin of 33.45%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ovintiv will post 7.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ovintiv in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Ovintiv by 48.2% during the 4th quarter. Miller Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Ovintiv during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.31% of the company’s stock.

About Ovintiv

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids in the United States and Canada. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

