Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR) Short Interest Up 91.4% in June

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 37,700 shares, an increase of 91.4% from the May 31st total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days. Currently, 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Oxbridge Re Stock Down 6.1 %

OXBR traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.69. The company had a trading volume of 220 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,879. Oxbridge Re has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.72.

Institutional Trading of Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re ( NASDAQ:OXBR Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OXBR – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,026 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.95% of Oxbridge Re worth $299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxbridge Re

Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty property and casualty reinsurance solutions. The company underwrites reinsurance contracts primarily for property and casualty insurance companies in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. It distributes its products and solutions through reinsurance brokers.

Featured Stories

