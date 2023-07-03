Oxen (OXEN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $253,952.15

Oxen (OXEN) traded down 0.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 3rd. During the last week, Oxen has traded 1.9% lower against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0960 or 0.00000309 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market cap of $6.12 million and approximately $253,952.15 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31,048.31 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $107.14 or 0.00345074 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $286.87 or 0.00923960 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.77 or 0.00012141 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00549273 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.03 or 0.00064509 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000395 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003235 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $46.99 or 0.00151345 BTC.

Oxen Profile

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2020. Oxen’s total supply is 63,730,889 coins. The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/oxen_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oxen’s official message board is oxen.medium.com. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Oxen is oxen.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm.

In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement.”

Oxen Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

