Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 194,100 shares, a decrease of 25.8% from the May 31st total of 261,700 shares. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Palisade Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ:PALI traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1.72. 54,366 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,188,283. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1.57 and its 200-day moving average is $2.06. Palisade Bio has a 1-year low of $1.27 and a 1-year high of $30.60.

Palisade Bio (NASDAQ:PALI – Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.25 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Palisade Bio will post -1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Palisade Bio stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Palisade Bio, Inc. ( NASDAQ:PALI Free Report ) by 1,396.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 512,070 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 477,840 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 2.34% of Palisade Bio worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

PALI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their target price on Palisade Bio from $25.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Maxim Group raised Palisade Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

About Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on focuses on developing therapeutics that protect the integrity of the intestinal barrier in the United States. The company's lead therapeutic candidate is LB1148, an oral liquid formulation of the digestive enzyme inhibitor tranexamic acid to reduce the formation of postoperative adhesions, postoperative ileus, and return of bowel function in adults.

