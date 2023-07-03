Pax Dollar 24 Hour Volume Hits $2.74 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 3rd. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00003290 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $994.40 million and approximately $2.74 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000603 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000761 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00006965 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0233 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 986,890,936 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

