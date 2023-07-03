Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) Position Decreased by Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE

Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE decreased its holdings in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,350 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE’s holdings in Paychex were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Lafayette Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Lafayette Investments Inc. now owns 85,465 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,793,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 334,523 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 25,517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,924,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 463,696 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,135,000 after purchasing an additional 58,326 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PAYX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Paychex from $109.00 to $106.00 in a report on Sunday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.87.

Paychex Price Performance

Shares of PAYX opened at $111.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.30. Paychex, Inc. has a twelve month low of $104.09 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paychex Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were given a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.79%.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

