Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) PT Lowered to $114.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $123.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. UBS Group initiated coverage on Paychex in a report on Friday, June 2nd. They set a neutral rating and a $115.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, 3M reaffirmed an initiates rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $121.40.

Paychex stock opened at $111.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $109.44 and its 200 day moving average is $111.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Paychex has a one year low of $104.09 and a one year high of $139.47.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Paychex will post 4.67 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 10th. This is an increase from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PAYX. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 220 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Paychex in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paychex by 260.0% in the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 234 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

