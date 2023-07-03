Paychex’s (PAYX) “Maintains” Rating Reaffirmed at VNET Group

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Free Report)‘s stock had its “maintains” rating reissued by research analysts at VNET Group in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports.

PAYX has been the subject of several other reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Paychex from $134.00 to $126.00 in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Paychex from $115.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, 3M restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Paychex in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.87.

Paychex Stock Down 0.2 %

Paychex stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.67. The company had a trading volume of 394,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,504. Paychex has a 12 month low of $104.09 and a 12 month high of $139.47. The company has a market capitalization of $40.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $109.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Paychex

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The business services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Paychex had a net margin of 31.10% and a return on equity of 46.79%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA bought a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $418,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Paychex during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Level Four Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Paychex by 47.6% during the first quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,821 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 1,233 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the first quarter worth $286,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Paychex by 25.6% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 502,218 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,549,000 after acquiring an additional 102,321 shares during the last quarter. 72.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides integrated human capital management solutions for human resources (HR), payroll, benefits, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States, Europe, and India. It offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

