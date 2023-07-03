PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Sold by Argus Investors Counsel Inc.

Argus Investors Counsel Inc. reduced its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 24.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 16,975 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 5,457 shares during the quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,289,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PayPal by 12.5% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,246,996 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $144,215,000 after acquiring an additional 138,875 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 8.6% during the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 4,894 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management raised its holdings in PayPal by 15.4% during the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,860 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in PayPal by 136.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,334 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in PayPal by 5.3% during the first quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,095 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 72.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have issued reports on PYPL. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, June 23rd. JMP Securities decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $108.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.44.

PayPal Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $0.89 on Monday, hitting $67.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,337,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,101,932. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.95 and a fifty-two week high of $103.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.25.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The credit services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.99 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 19.34%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.86 EPS for the current year.

About PayPal

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. The company provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, PayPal Zettle, Hyperwallet, PayPal Honey, and Paidy names. Its payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 150 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

