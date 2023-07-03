PayPay Securities Corp Takes Position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ)

PayPay Securities Corp bought a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,000. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ accounts for about 2.3% of PayPay Securities Corp’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,001,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,566,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,848,000. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $260,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SQQQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Monday, reaching $18.92. The company had a trading volume of 27,779,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 129,256,289. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.31. ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ has a 12 month low of $18.69 and a 12 month high of $69.55.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Announces Dividend

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.2662 per share. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 21st.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

