Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the May 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PEBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet downgraded Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PEBK traded up $0.60 on Monday, reaching $18.77. 1,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,792. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a twelve month low of $16.35 and a twelve month high of $34.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $28.13. The company has a market capitalization of $105.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Announces Dividend

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina ( NASDAQ:PEBK Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 19.05%. The business had revenue of $17.95 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 1st. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.14%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PEBK. Fourthstone LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 519,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,517,000 after purchasing an additional 100,808 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 180.2% in the fourth quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 126,595 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 81,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.01% of the company’s stock.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Company Profile

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Peoples Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits; demand deposits; and certificates of deposit, as well as borrowed funds.

Featured Articles

