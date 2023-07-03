Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO) Short Interest Down 38.6% in June

Peraso Inc. (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a decrease of 38.6% from the May 31st total of 341,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 491,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Ian Mcwalter purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $32,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 80,018 shares in the company, valued at $51,211.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Peraso

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRSO. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Peraso during the fourth quarter valued at $810,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peraso by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 118,700 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Peraso by 60.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares during the period. 5.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Peraso Stock Performance

Shares of Peraso stock traded up $0.00 on Monday, hitting $0.50. 25,125 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,919. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.78. Peraso has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.51 and its 200 day moving average is $0.66.

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.01. Peraso had a negative return on equity of 79.07% and a negative net margin of 174.52%. The business had revenue of $5.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.75 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Peraso will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Benchmark decreased their price target on Peraso from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday, May 22nd.

About Peraso

Peraso Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, develops, markets, and sells semiconductor devices and modules. The company's products include millimeter wavelength (mmWave) ICs, including baseband IC, various mmWave radio frequency, integrated circuits, as well as associated antenna technology; and mmWave antenna modules.

Featured Articles

