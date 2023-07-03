Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Acquires Shares of 7,710 CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,710 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 11,608 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 6,184 shares during the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in CoStar Group by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 91,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,087,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter worth about $750,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,704 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,600,000 after buying an additional 9,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of CoStar Group by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CSGP opened at $88.70 on Monday. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $57.54 and a 1 year high of $92.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 13.21 and a current ratio of 13.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $79.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $75.74. The firm has a market cap of $36.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.80, a PEG ratio of 4.17 and a beta of 0.90.

Insider Activity at CoStar Group

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.04. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.73% and a net margin of 16.32%. The firm had revenue of $584.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share. CoStar Group’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CoStar Group news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares in the company, valued at $14,280,535.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, VP Lisa Ruggles sold 30,474 shares of CoStar Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total value of $2,785,933.08. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,208 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,280,535.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott T. Wheeler sold 24,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $1,990,375.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 346,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,934,965.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,474 shares of company stock valued at $15,103,488 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CSGP has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CoStar Group from $80.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.08.

CoStar Group Profile

(Free Report)

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar Sales, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

Featured Stories

