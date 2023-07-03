Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $12.63 Million Holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) by 21.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 75,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,318 shares during the quarter. Zoetis makes up approximately 0.6% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Zoetis were worth $12,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Zoetis by 430.8% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Zoetis in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 98.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Zoetis

In other news, EVP Roxanne Lagano sold 4,338 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.94, for a total transaction of $763,227.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,357 shares in the company, valued at $4,637,250.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Zoetis Price Performance

Shares of ZTS opened at $172.21 on Monday. Zoetis Inc. has a 1 year low of $124.15 and a 1 year high of $187.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.27 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $79.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average of $172.93 and a 200-day moving average of $166.26.

Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.04. Zoetis had a return on equity of 50.26% and a net margin of 25.59%. The company had revenue of $2 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Zoetis Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Zoetis Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. Zoetis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.86%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Bank Of America (Bofa) raised their price objective on Zoetis from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Zoetis in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on Zoetis from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Zoetis presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.50.

Zoetis Company Profile

Zoetis Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes animal health medicines, vaccines, and diagnostic products in the United States and internationally. It commercializes products primarily across species, including livestock, such as cattle, swine, poultry, fish, and sheep and others; and companion animals comprising dogs, cats, and horses.

