Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $3.26 Million Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 246.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,444 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,992 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $3,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $754,000. Stonegate Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Stonegate Investment Group LLC now owns 3,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Boyd Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 35,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CPA Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC now owns 14,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,995,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of VO stock opened at $220.16 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.08 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $209.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $210.66. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $182.88 and a 12 month high of $228.43.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

