Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $857,000 Stock Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 12.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $857,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.43% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of TXN opened at $179.42 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.04, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.35. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $186.30. The stock has a market cap of $162.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.23, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.02.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were paid a $1.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 5th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.73%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TXN has been the subject of a number of research reports. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

