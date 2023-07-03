Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 210.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 48,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,549 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.0% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Probity Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 13,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:VEU opened at $54.59 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.30. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $43.06 and a 52 week high of $56.26. The stock has a market cap of $35.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

