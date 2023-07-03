Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 6.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 546,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,282 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for approximately 3.0% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC owned 0.12% of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF worth $57,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VYM. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the first quarter worth $84,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 221,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,808,000 after purchasing an additional 12,223 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 56.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at $227,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 123,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $105.99 on Monday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $94.59 and a one year high of $113.78. The company has a market cap of $49.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.42.

About Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

