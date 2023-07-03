Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,932 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Starbucks accounts for 0.5% of Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $8,948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on SBUX. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Starbucks from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Starbucks from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Starbucks from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. OTR Global raised Starbucks from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Starbucks from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $110.31.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Down 0.1 %

In other news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.60, for a total transaction of $68,307.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 54,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,956.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $98.96 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $102.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.46. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $75.73 and a 52-week high of $115.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.16, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.94.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 41.99% and a net margin of 10.46%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 10th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 68.83%.

About Starbucks

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

