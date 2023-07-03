Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 19,185 Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 19,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,029,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BTS Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.6% in the first quarter. BTS Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at about $567,000. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 8,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $52.43 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $52.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.75. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 1 year low of $51.47 and a 1 year high of $57.95.

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

