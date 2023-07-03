Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJJ – Free Report) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,308 shares of the company’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 114,883.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 46,198,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,656,765,000 after purchasing an additional 46,157,887 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,919,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,863,000 after acquiring an additional 100,077 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,473,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,284,000 after acquiring an additional 12,513 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,437,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,724,000 after acquiring an additional 26,346 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,836,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,077,000 after acquiring an additional 234,332 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IJJ opened at $107.13 on Monday. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $89.62 and a 1 year high of $116.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.87. The firm has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.97 and a beta of 1.17.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Value Index (the Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

