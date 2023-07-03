Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 3,767 Shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK – Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 57,114 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,767 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signature Securities Group Corporation bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Edge Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of IJK opened at $75.00 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.15. The company has a market capitalization of $7.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 1.08. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $62.01 and a 1-year high of $76.11.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

