Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Sells 4,299 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 24.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,543 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,299 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,663,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 1,666.7% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 212 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the first quarter worth $32,000. Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $1,932,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 77.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AMAT opened at $144.60 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.43 billion, a PE ratio of 19.07, a PEG ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.58. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1 year low of $71.12 and a 1 year high of $146.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.55 and its 200 day moving average is $118.25.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.37 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 52.81% and a net margin of 24.36%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Applied Materials’s payout ratio is 16.89%.

Applied Materials announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, March 13th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the manufacturing equipment provider to repurchase up to 9.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

AMAT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. BNP Paribas lowered Applied Materials from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Applied Materials from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $134.96.

In other Applied Materials news, VP Timothy M. Deane sold 7,500 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.30, for a total transaction of $1,029,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 100,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,834,210.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

