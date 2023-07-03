Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BALL. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,695,575,000. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $666,807,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $419,203,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $281,391,000. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ball during the third quarter valued at approximately $182,330,000. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ball in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.93.

Shares of BALL opened at $58.21 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Ball Co. has a 12-month low of $46.00 and a 12-month high of $74.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.62.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.57 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 23.92% and a net margin of 2.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Ball Co. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Ball’s dividend payout ratio is presently 56.34%.

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

