Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases New Position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:FAZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 63,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,962,000. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares makes up approximately 1.9% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 316.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Gunderson Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares during the first quarter worth $207,000. Institutional investors own 7.97% of the company’s stock.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Stock Performance

FAZ stock opened at $18.87 on Monday. Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares has a twelve month low of $15.14 and a twelve month high of $31.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $21.08 and a 200-day moving average of $19.82.

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3X Shares Company Profile

Direxion Daily Financial Bear 3x Shares (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses, of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the Russell 1000 Financial Services Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Russell 1000 Index that measures the performance of the securities classified in the financial services sector of the large cap United States equity market.

