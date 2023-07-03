Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 140,411 Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 140,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,918,000. Schwab International Equity ETF accounts for approximately 7.8% of Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 58,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 94,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after acquiring an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 655.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,065 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHF opened at $35.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $27.40 and a 1 year high of $36.73. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.65.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

