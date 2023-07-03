Petra Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 52,491 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Petra Financial Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Free Report) by 90.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,697 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,491 shares during the period. Petra Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHV. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.2% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 7,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 57.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 472.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHV opened at $67.09 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $9.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 0.94. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.00 and a fifty-two week high of $69.55. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $65.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.08.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

