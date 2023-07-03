Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAE – Free Report) by 63.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,190 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF were worth $239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DFAE. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $79,876,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 643.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,944,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,680,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683,011 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,258,000. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 2,486,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,571,000 after acquiring an additional 907,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Waters Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,701,000.

Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

DFAE traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $23.70. The stock had a trading volume of 530,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 542,650. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.99. Dimensional Emerging Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $19.43 and a 1 year high of $24.36.

