Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC lowered its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 41,519 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 29,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,472,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the last quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Presilium Private Wealth LLC now owns 148,040 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,493 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 113.5% in the 1st quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 157,174 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,052,000 after acquiring an additional 83,564 shares during the last quarter. VeraBank N.A. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $584,000. Finally, Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 115,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 1.2 %

VNQ traded up $1.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.57. The stock had a trading volume of 2,117,577 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,328,907. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $81.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.86. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $102.37. The stock has a market cap of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 28.40 and a beta of 0.91.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

