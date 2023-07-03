Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $424,000 Stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 12.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,684 shares of the company’s stock after selling 696 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $424,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.6% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 5.8% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 178,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,053,000 after purchasing an additional 9,778 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 6.8% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of ESGU traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $97.53. 1,124,449 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,476,076. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $77.28 and a one year high of $97.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $93.10 and a 200 day moving average of $90.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.2981 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

