Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Has $962,000 Stock Holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,686 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,556 shares during the period. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $962,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Old National Bancorp news, CEO James C. Ryan III acquired 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $12.22 per share, for a total transaction of $100,204.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 625,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,638,306.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John V. Moran purchased 2,500 shares of Old National Bancorp stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $49,625.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at $49,625. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 23,200 shares of company stock valued at $317,679 in the last ninety days. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Old National Bancorp Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of ONB stock traded up $0.13 on Monday, reaching $14.07. The company had a trading volume of 256,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,949. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a PE ratio of 6.94 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.16 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $11.66 and a 12 month high of $20.19.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $457.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.00 million. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 28.42%. Old National Bancorp’s revenue was up 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Old National Bancorp will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.98%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ONB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Old National Bancorp from $22.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet cut Old National Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Old National Bancorp in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Old National Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.00.

Old National Bancorp Profile



Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

