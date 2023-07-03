Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SILJ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the quarter. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF were worth $349,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 96,478.1% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,031,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,236,000 after purchasing an additional 57,971,760 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 91.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,250,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,402,000 after purchasing an additional 597,970 shares during the last quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 86.6% in the 1st quarter. One Plus One Wealth Management LLC now owns 914,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 424,422 shares during the last quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 634,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,695,000 after purchasing an additional 207,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 439,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,007,000 after purchasing an additional 26,267 shares during the last quarter.

SILJ traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $9.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 357,661 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,228,825. The firm has a market cap of $633.46 million, a P/E ratio of 12.58 and a beta of 1.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.50. ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $8.01 and a 52-week high of $12.15.

The ETFMG Prime Junior Silver Miners ETF (SILJ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a modified market-cap-weighted index of small-cap silver mining and exploration companies. SILJ was launched on Nov 28, 2012 and is managed by ETF Managers Group.

