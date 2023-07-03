Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 30.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 94,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 41,735 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.8% of Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Pettinga Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $9,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IJR. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 118,698.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 738,286,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,871,431,000 after acquiring an additional 737,665,005 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 27,165,173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,571,409,000 after acquiring an additional 480,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,166,236 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,003,173,000 after acquiring an additional 140,493 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,823,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,205,276,000 after acquiring an additional 176,749 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,333,789 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $813,812,000 after acquiring an additional 506,132 shares during the period.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.96. The stock had a trading volume of 1,640,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,142,507. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $86.40 and a 12 month high of $108.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $95.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

